Motorbike owners in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to take extra precautions to help keep their vehicles out of the hands of thieves.
Staffordshire Police say there has been a rise in thefts of motorcycles across the local area.
Owners are now being advised to use heavy duty bike locks, trackers and an alarm to help deter thieves.
PCSO Tracy Horton said:
“Please remember to secure your bike, whether at home or in public and private areas.
“When at home, consider putting your bike in the shed or garage. If you do not have either of these consider a ground anchor to be able to secure your bike to an immovable object.
“If anyone sees anything you believe to be suspicious, please report this to the police via 101. If someone is attempting to steal or tamper with your bike, please dial 999.”PCSO Tracy Horton, Staffordshire Police
