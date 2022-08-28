Music fans in Lichfield will be able to enjoy a plethora of instruments at a concert in the city.

The Hub at St Mary’s will host The Blackheart Orchestra on 18th September.

The two-member group use vintage synthesisers, acoustic and electric guitars, mandola, bass, bowed guitar, percussion, piano, organ, omnichord and melodica to create their sound.

Performing in the centre of a circle of instruments, their music combines vocals with multi-layered combinations.

The Hub’s creative director Anthony Evans said:

“It’s a welcome return to The Hub for Blackheart Orchestra with their unique, atmospheric sound. “If you’ve never experienced them playing live, now’s the time to grab your ticket and come on down to The Hub.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Tickets are £15 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.