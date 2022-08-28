A lifesaving defibrillator is being installed at a play area in Streethay.
Developer Balfour Beatty has handed over the equipment to Fradley and Streethay Parish Council.
Tahir Ahmed, community engagement manager at Balfour Beatty, said:
“We’re proud to have played our part in making sure the people of Streethay have access to this lifesaving equipment.”Tahir Ahmed, Balfour Beatty
Fradley and Streethay Parish Council will fund the cabinet and installation for the defibrillator in the play area.
