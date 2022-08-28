A Christmas tree festival will take place in Shenstone this year thanks to funding from a train operator.
The initiative is one of a dozen projects to be supported by the West Midlands Railway Your Community Your Fund cash.
The money is provided by the Department for Transport to allocate to schemes in communities along the rail network.
Jane Arnstein, the project lead at Shenstone station, said:
“Our funding will go towards creating a Christmas Tree Festival at the village station in Shenstone.
“This will be a new and exciting venture to bring the community together, raise the profile of station adoption and support The Railway Children Charity.”Jane Arnstein
Schemes selected for funding are designed to be “hugely impactful” to local neighbourhoods near stations.
The projects will be run by not-for-profit organisations and social enterprises.
Fay Easton, West Midlands Railway’s head of stakeholder and community, said:
“I am so proud of all the work that goes into our Your Community, Your Fund projects, the principles of this scheme bring intense value to communities and are of great benefit to our railways.
“It will be a pleasure to work with the project leaders and witness the progress of each project and their impact on different West Midlands areas and community groups over the coming months.”Fay Easton, West Midlands Railway
