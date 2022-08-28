A Christmas tree festival will take place in Shenstone this year thanks to funding from a train operator.

The initiative is one of a dozen projects to be supported by the West Midlands Railway Your Community Your Fund cash.

The money is provided by the Department for Transport to allocate to schemes in communities along the rail network.

Jane Arnstein, the project lead at Shenstone station, said:

“Our funding will go towards creating a Christmas Tree Festival at the village station in Shenstone. “This will be a new and exciting venture to bring the community together, raise the profile of station adoption and support The Railway Children Charity.” Jane Arnstein

Schemes selected for funding are designed to be “hugely impactful” to local neighbourhoods near stations.

The projects will be run by not-for-profit organisations and social enterprises.

Fay Easton, West Midlands Railway’s head of stakeholder and community, said: