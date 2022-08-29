A woman whose father and sister spent their final days being cared for at a Whittington hospice are urging people to sign up for a fundraising event.

Cycle Autumn will take place on 11th September and see riders raising money for St Giles Hospice.

The event will begin and end at the Whittington hospice, with riders able to choose from four different distances.

Denise Clarke, aged 65, took part in Cycle Autumn last September to thank the hospice for caring for her father and sister in their final months.

Her dad, Richard, was cared for at St Giles in 2012 after he was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma.

“I know I’m biased, but my dad was an incredibly good man – he was so kind, sociable and would bend over backwards to help anyone. “He was heavily involved in the Methodist Church, where both him and mum did a lot of fundraising for St Giles, even before he fell ill. “Dad spoke about just how lucky he was to be at St Giles, despite knowing that he was dying. The care he received was second to none.” Denise Clarke

Denise’s younger sister, Alison, was also cared for at St Giles in 2018 after being diagnosed with bowel cancer.

“Alison came to St Giles when she needed more care than could be provided at home. “Before she came to the hospice, she was regularly visited by the Hospice at Home team – there was one lady in that team who she built a lovely relationship with. “Being cared for in the hospice made Alison feel closer to Dad.” Denise Clarke

Denise now encouraging others to get in the saddle and join her and her husband, John, for the 2022 event.

“Last year’s event was really enjoyable and really well organised – there was such a great atmosphere. It is nice to be part of an event where there is such a sense of togetherness. “We’re taking part in Cycle Autumn as it is our way of giving back to St Giles Hospice – we can never repay them for all that they have done for us and our family. “If you’re living in the St Giles catchment area, you really don’t know when yourself or a family member may need their support, so I’d encourage you to get on your bike and fundraise for them.” Denise Clarke

Entry to Cycle Autumn is £35, with tickets available until midday on 8th September. For more details visit the St Giles Hospice website.