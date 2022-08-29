People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to discuss issues with the area’s new local policing commander.

Chief Inspector Paul Cooke has taken on the role with Staffordshire Police and hopes to discover more from residents about issues important to communities.

The engagement events between 10am and 11am on 13th, 14th and 16th September will allow people to walk around the area with him.

Chief Inspector Cooke said:

“We are committed in ensuring our officers are more closely embedded and visible to our local community. “Our key priorities include improving officer response, ensuring we’re victim focused at all times, improving our management of offenders to reduce harm and ensuring vulnerable people are supported. “It is important we continue to evolve our understanding of crime affecting our particular communities as well as protect those who live and work in our local areas from harm.” Chief Inspector Paul Cooke, Staffordshire Police

The walk on 13th September will start and finish at the cafe in Lichfield District Council House, while the one the following day will be at Boley Park Community Centre. The 16th September event will be at Armitage Village Hall.

Between 2pm and 3pm on 13th and 14th September Chief Inspector Cooke will be at Burntwood Leisure Centre and Whittington Community Centre respectively.

There will also be an online chat taking place at 7pm on 26th September.

For more details on the engagement events, visit the Staffordshire Police website.