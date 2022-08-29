A ceremony in Streethay will mark the official opening of a refurbished play area.

The work was carried out with a £75,000 grant from HS2 and £10,000 from Fradley and Streethay Parish Council.

The official opening will take place at 3pm on 5th September, with refreshments on offer and activities planned for children to take part in.

A spokesperson said:

“The area has been zoned to ensure that it retains the friendly local play area feel. “ Fradley and Streethay Parish Council

New equipment has include bucket scales, a play mound and tunnel, a small climbing frame, balance beam, stepping logs, climbing wall, balance beam, refurbished swings and a zip wire.



An adult gym zone has also been constructed within the park.