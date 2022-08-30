The owner of a Lichfield cafe says she is “devastated” after deciding to close the business.

Boomers, on Breadmarket Street, opened in 2020, offering a vintage 1940s and 1960s experience.

But owner Sue Pettitt had previously spoken of the impact scaffolding erected on the neighbouring Samuel Johnson Birthplace Museum had been having on trade.

She told Lichfield Live the decision had now been taken to shut the business.

“The loss of trade was just too much and I couldn’t in all consciousness ask staff to work another month as the possibilities are I won’t take enough to pay them. “I am absolutely devasted. This was my dream and my life. It has been destroyed with zero consideration. Sue Pettitt, Boomers

Sue said a meeting was scheduled to take place with Lichfield City Council on 16th September in a bid to ensure lessons were learned from the impact of the work on the museum.

Lichfield City Council said the repair work on the museum had taken longer than initially anticipated due to previously unidentified structural issues.

They added that discussions had taken place with Boomers which had resulted in additional signage.