The owner of a Lichfield cafe says she is “devastated” after deciding to close the business.
Boomers, on Breadmarket Street, opened in 2020, offering a vintage 1940s and 1960s experience.
But owner Sue Pettitt had previously spoken of the impact scaffolding erected on the neighbouring Samuel Johnson Birthplace Museum had been having on trade.
She told Lichfield Live the decision had now been taken to shut the business.
“The loss of trade was just too much and I couldn’t in all consciousness ask staff to work another month as the possibilities are I won’t take enough to pay them.
“I am absolutely devasted. This was my dream and my life. It has been destroyed with zero consideration.Sue Pettitt, Boomers
Sue said a meeting was scheduled to take place with Lichfield City Council on 16th September in a bid to ensure lessons were learned from the impact of the work on the museum.
Lichfield City Council said the repair work on the museum had taken longer than initially anticipated due to previously unidentified structural issues.
They added that discussions had taken place with Boomers which had resulted in additional signage.
“Progress updates are being provided at regular intervals, and contractors have made every reasonable effort to minimise inconvenience and reduce the impact of the works on neighbouring businesses.
“This does, however, have to be balanced against any potential delays that would result in the scaffolding being present for longer than is absolutely necessary.
“The council has every sympathy with nearby businesses and is working with specialist advisers and contractors to ensure the required work to protect this building, its visitors and passing pedestrians, is completed as soon as possible.”Lichfield City Council spokesperson
That’s a shame, after reading all the posts here about how nice it was I was going to pop in this weekend! It’s very sad that businesses like these are needing to close, but there is so much competition in that particular sector in Lichfield.
Sue the incompetent council.
Trouble is the food festival was great last weekend and very well attended but it killed the permanent cafes and food outlets (apart from Greggs but I guess a certain demographic will always go there). Looking inside various establishments the tables were empty. Got to love the public sector their idea of urgency is the 16th of September! What a shame for this business.
Using the car park behind B and M worked well. Imagine what could be achieved if this car park was turned into a permanent landscaped civic square for events. With an open route from the market square to the Minster Pool.
Her mistake was to theme it from the 1940s to 1960s. Lichfield council has never cared about anything that has happened since the 18th century.
While I sympathise with the owner of Boomers it’s a little far-fetched to blame the scaffolding next door for its failure; the market for cafes in Lichfield is absolutely saturated and many cafes have failed in the city over the years. I have walked past the museum on many occasions since the scaffolding went up and you can hardly fail to notice the large and prominent sign informing people that Boomers is open and directing people to its entrance – and, as you can see from the photo, the scaffolding doesn’t obstruct the entrance to the cafe. As for the scaffolding, it’s not the most attractive thing in the world but I’m sure everyone can appreciate the importance of ensuring that essential structural repairs are made to an important grade 1 listed building (can you imagine the moaning about the council on here if chunks of the building started falling on passersby?)
I too think the Lichfield Food Festival is a bad thing for local business. I’d love to see some data on the turnover for local businesses during the food festival. I’d love to be able to believe they takings increased but, I doubt it somehow.
The council should be nurturing local businesses, not injecting yet more competition from temporary events, which serve to clog up the city centre.
While I sympathise with the owner it is disingenuous to blame the failure of her business solely on the scaffolding. As someone who has eaten there along with my partner and toddler (in a pushchair) I can state that it isn’t that customer friendly. There is little room for families with prams and the toilets are upstairs, not very user friendly for the demographic that may be interested in the 1940s! It was ok but I wouldn’t be returning as a customer even if there were no scaffolding.
Is it more likely that Lichfield has finally reached saturation point for cafes? When I walked past it was very obviously still open, and the council had allowed them to put advertising on the fencing, I’d say making it more noticeable than before.
I didn’t ever go in when it was open because the name was awful, the decor looked bland, and there are plenty of other great cafes in town.
Maybe now the premises will be used for something other than yet another cafe aimed at Lichfield’s older residents. A good second hand bookshop? A craft shop?
