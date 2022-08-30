A new live music series will see audiences in Lichfield able to enjoy relaxed weekend jazz sessions.

The Hub at St Mary’s will host Sunday Jazz sessions for the first time next month.

The concerts kick off on 25th September with an appearance by Nick Dewhurst, Tom Morgan and Tom Moore.

The Hub’s creative director Anthony Evans said:

“We’re delighted to be working in partnership with Nick Dewhurst to bring you some fabulous jazz over the coming months.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Tickets are £14 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.