Lichfield Operatic Society will return to the stage with “glitz and glamour” in their new production of Priscilla Queen of the Desert.

The show will run at the Lichfield Garrick from 20th to 24th September.

A spokesperson said:

“Based on the Oscar-winning movie, Priscilla is the hilarious and heart-warming musical that follows the adventure of three friends who hop aboard a battered old bus bound for the outback to put on the show of a lifetime. “Two worlds collide on this fabulous journey of self-discovery and friendship, and along the way our trio discover the true power of love, acceptance and sass. “Jam packed with dancefloor hits such as Go West, It’s Raining Men and I Will Survive, this is a show not to be missed.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets start at £20 and can be booked online.