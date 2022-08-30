New advisors have joined a community fund that raises money to give away to voluntary groups across Lichfield and Burntwood.

We Love Lichfield has welcomed Krissy Lackajis, Ian Gardner and James Price to the team.

The advisors will help raise money from companies and individuals throughout the year to be invested in an permanent endowment fund, with interest and dividends earned then distributed as small grants.

Ian Gardner, client services director at accountancy firm Breslins, said:

“As someone who is Lichfield born and bred, I want to help my home district. “When Breslins moved into the area, we wanted to support the local community wherever we could and having seen the amazing work of We Love Lichfield, I just had to join.” Ian Gardner

Simon Price, patron of We Love Lichfield, said:

“More now than ever voluntary and community groups need help. “We’ve lots of plans for this year and next to raise vital funds and I urge groups to apply.” Simon Price

For more details visit the We Love Lichfield website.