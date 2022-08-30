A new initiative will ensure the voices of young people across Lichfield and Burntwood are heard, the leader of Lichfield District Council has said.

A meeting of the local authority’s cabinet next week will discuss the proposals for the creation of a new youth council.

The initiative is part of the council’s community power strategy which is designed to better engage and understand those living across the district.

In a report to the meeting, Cllr Doug Pullen said it was important the voices of the younger generation were being heard.

“We want to give young people a space and platform to discuss issues that matter to them – helping provide younger residents with a say over the places in which they live and the services they access and interact with. “A youth council is a mechanism for achieving this, ensuring that policies and strategies consider their impact on young people and empower young people in their communities to feel part of the solution to local problems, supporting them to be active citizens and leaders of the future. “A youth council would be a strong representative body and sounding board, to be consulted on decisions impacting young people in the district, as well as reporting up to full council on issues on an informal basis.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

The proposals would see a £60,000 budget put in place to support the scheme and ensure that transport could be provided to support those participants who may not otherwise be able to access the initiative.

It is anticipated that members will be between 11 and 18.

“Officers will seek to recruit the first two or three schools from across the district to become founding members and help establish the new forum. “Our aim would then be to engage with other schools to ensure all parts of the district are represented within the first three years. “A very practical benefit of having the youth council will be the ability for the council to sense check policies and strategies while they are being developed to understand the impact on this important part of our community. “The youth council will be driven by the aspirations and aims of the young people that are elected to it. Officers will support the young people in the management of the council but will commit to not dictate what young people choose to discuss or cover at their meetings.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

The proposals will be discussed at the Lichfield District Council cabinet meeting on 6th September.