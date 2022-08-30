People in Staffordshire are being warned about a Covid text message scam.
Police say residents are being contacted to say they have been in contact with someone with coronavirus and they then order a test kit, with a link to a website provided.
But a spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said:
“This is a scam – do not click on the link. The NHS does not distribute free Covid tests anymore.
“If you do click on this site they will be asking for your details, your full name, date of birth and other personal information – if you hand over this information you are unwittingly helping the fraudsters to scam you further.”
