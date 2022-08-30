Chasetown’s Bank Holiday Monday trip to Bedworth United proved to be anything but a classic as shots on target were few and far between in the 0-0 draw.

The first chance of note came after nine minutes when Curvin Ellis had an effort blocked.

The Scholars were thwarted by Bedworth keeper Sam Lomax when Liam Kirton beat the offside trap and was unable to square the ball across.

Eesa Sawyers struck the side netting just before half time in a game that didn’t see a shot on target in the first period.

The Scholars finally registered an attempt on goal as Luke Yates warmed the gloves of Lomax.

Jack Edwards put in a few telling crosses with no one able to get on the end of them.

A quick break from a United corner resulted in skipper Danny O’Callagan volleying narrowly over the crossbar.

Substitute Jack Langston then forced a save with his first touch with a header goalwards from a Yates cross.