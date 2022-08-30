A review over the future of pavement cafes in Lichfield city centre is taking place.

Lichfield District Council issued temporary licences for businesses to trade outdoors on Tamworth Street, Bore Street and Conduit Street during the pandemic due to social distancing, with disabled parking bays relocated to make way for seating areas.

But a number of businesses sought extensions once the initial period expired.

The local authority is now launching a consultation to decide whether to allow eateries and bars to continue using the areas outside their premises.

A spokesperson for Lichfield District Council said:

“The pavement cafés have proved popular with the city’s eating establishments that have utilised them and their customers. “We are now seeking the views of as many people as possible so please complete the short survey we have launched.” Lichfield District Council spokesperson

People can have their say on pavement cafes in Lichfield city centre via an online survey.