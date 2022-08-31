Reggae and ska favourites will be on offer at a Lichfield venue this weekend.
The Watchdogs will be at The Feathers Inn on Saturday (3rd September).
The band will be on stage at the Beacon Street pub from 9pm. Admission is free.
