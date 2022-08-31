Campaigners in Fradley are urging people to join a protest calling for road improvements at a junction blighted by accidents.

The group will be at the A38 southbound slip road at Hilliard’s Cross tomorrow (1st September) as part of calls for new markings to be put in place.

Local motorists say the faded paint on the carriageway at the link between Wood End Lane and the A38 has caused a number of accidents in recent months.

A spokesperson said:

“This will be our fourth demonstration to raise awareness of the issue. “Highways England has published the A38 road closure schedule for various roadworks, but there has no mention of this slip road. “Given our messages to them, this is a disgrace.”

The group will meet at the slip road at 6pm.