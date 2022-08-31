Drivers are being warned of overnight road closures in Fradley next month.
Wood End Lane will be shut between the junction with the A515 and Wood End Lane from 8pm to 5.40am on 12th and 13th September.
The work is part of preparations for the HS2 line coming through the area.
A spokesperson said:
“HS2 Ltd is proposing to make changes to the junction of the A515 and Wood End Lane, with further widening to Wood End Lane. This is to improve traffic flows during the construction of HS2.
“To design the changes, Balfour Beatty will need to carry out surveys on the Cadent gas pipe on Wood End Lane.
“To complete the survey, we will use a vacuum excavator to safely dig to the gas pipes. There may be some noise associated with these works which we plan to undertake at the beginning of the shift.
“To minimise disruption to residents and road users, we will carry out this work overnight.”HS2 Ltd spokesperson
