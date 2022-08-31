Police have made a fresh appeal for information about a fight in Lichfield city centre.

Around 20 men were involved in the incident at 3.05am on 20th August.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said four people suffered injuries including concussion, broken noses, a fractured thumb, cuts, a broken jaw and a fractured hand.

“Police were called to Bore Street after it was reported that a group of around 15 to 20 men were involved in disorder. “Just before, the group were involved in an altercation in Walkabout, which had carried on into the street. “Officers attended the scene and located several injured men, aged between 19 and 20, who were taken to hospital for treatment. “We are urging anyone who saw what happened or those with CCTV in the area at the time or those with camera footage to get in touch.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information contact police on 101, quoting incident 112 of 20th August, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.