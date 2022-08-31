Lichfield City return to league action as they entertain Tividale in a midweek encounter.

Ivor Green’s men remain unbeaten so far this season, continuing their fine form with a comfortable win in the FA Vase over the weekend.

Tividale have won one of their three Midland Football League Premier Division outings so far this season.

Kick-off at Lichfield’s Trade Tyre Community Stadium tonight (31st August) is at 7.45pm. Admission is £7 adults and £5 concessions.