A Lichfield yoga studio has confirmed it will close due to the soaring cost of energy.

Humble Warrior Yoga opened three years ago in the St Mary’s Old School building off Minster Walk.

But despite surviving the challenges of the pandemic, a statement on the business’ website confirmed that the increasing costs of energy had now meant the studio was no longer sustainable and would shut on 29th September.

“Over the past few months, it has become increasingly difficult to continue to run the business in the way we began. “The soaring costs of energy are uncapped for small businesses. With more on the way I have made the very difficult decision to close and to reincarnate Humble Warrior Yoga in a different form.” Humble Warrior Yoga statement

The company said that a search was underway for a new location in a bid to continue to work with the community locally, but added that it would nevertheless mean changes for those who used the studio for yoga sessions.