Lichfield City’s unbeaten start to the season continued with a hard-fought win over Tividale.

A second half Sam Fitzgerald strike was the difference between the two sides as Ivor Green’s men made it two wins and a draw from their first three Midland Football League Premier Division fixtures.

The visitors made a bright start and City were thankful to Luke Childs after his challenge took the ball off a Tividale attacker just as he prepared to pull the trigger.

Lichfield keeper James Beeson was also called into early action, saving with his legs to ensure the scores remained level.

The hosts carved out their first chance of note when Ethan Muckley was denied by a save and Fitzgerald sent the rebound wide of the target.

The first half was an end to end encounter with Beeson coming out in a one on one before Joe Haines’ overhead kick on the line once again denied the visitors an opener.

Tividale sent a header wide early int he second period before Kyle Patterson fired just wide at the other end.

The crucial moment in the game came on 57 minutes when Patterson was felled in the box after racing clear and Fitzgerald made no mistake from the resulting spot kick.

Childs saw a shot cleared off the line as City went in search of a second before Tividale then sent an effort over Beeson’s bar at the other end.