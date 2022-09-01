An exhibition of sculptures and prints is coming to Lichfield Cathedral.

Making a Difference by Simon Manby will run from 10th September to 2nd October.

The collection will include more than 50 pieces of the artist’s work.

Simon said:

“I hope the sculptures make a difference by inspiring and engaging those who see it. “The artist Samuel Palmer was said to describe a picture as being ‘something between a thing and a thought’ – I think of my sculpture as being between a thing and a feeling. “It is a great adventure trying to give form and a physical presence to what is invisible and evanescent.” Simon Manby

Sculptures and prints will also be available to purchase during the exhibition.

The Very Revd Adrian Dorber, Dean of Lichfield, said: