Parents and carers are being urged to ensure children in Lichfield and Burntwood get their Covid-19 vaccination before the start of the new school year.

Youngsters can get a first dose of the vaccine from the day they turn five, but must wait 12 weeks before getting their second dose.

Older children and adults can attend a walk-in or pop-up clinic to receive first, second and booster jabs.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet support member for health, Cllr Paul Northcott, said:

“Although Covid-19 rates are continually falling across the country, the virus is still with us and with the start of the school year, children will be mixing more which always has the potential for the virus to spread. “The vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and others from the virus, and there is still time for children and young people to get their vaccinations in time for the new school year next week. “The vaccines have all proven to be safe and highly effective, and I would encourage all parents with children, and young people themselves, to get their vaccine before school starts again.” Cllr Paul Northcott, Staffordshire County Council

People can find details of walk-in clinics at www.nhs.uk/grab-a-jab.