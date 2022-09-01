Police are trying to trace a man who crashed a woman’s car in Lichfield during an attempt to steal it.

The victim was loading her Vauxhall Meriva at an allotment in Netherstowe at 6.40pm on 27th August when a man, described as dark skinned and in his early 20s, jumped in an attempted to drive off.

The woman chased the vehicle and jumped into the rear seats which caused the thief to crash it.

The man was wearing a black hoodie and jogging trousers. He made off in the direction of St Chad’s Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 676 of 27th August.