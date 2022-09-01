The Trident. Picture: Google Streetview
The Trident. Picture: Google Streetview

Ska, Northern Soul and Motown hits will be served up at a Burntwood pub this weekend.

The Scooter Music Evening with DJ Kev Lowe is taking place at The Trident on Chase Road from 8pm on Saturday (3rd September).

Admission is free.

