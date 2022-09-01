A supermarket chain says the refurbishment of a Burntwood store is part of a £6million investment in sites across Staffordshire.

Aldi said the investment would also see the development of new stores in the county, with the retailer previously confirming it hoped to open additional outlet in Lichfield.

The supermarket chain has also launched a recruitment drive in the area.

Giles Hurley, chief executive officer at Aldi UK and Ireland, said:

“We’ve been helping Britain find the best value for money when it comes to their weekly shops for more than 30 years – and now more than ever we’re seeing heightened demand for our unbeatable prices. “However, we know there are still areas that don’t have a store, or that need more to meet the increased customer demand we’ve witnessed in recent months. “Our 2022 expansion plans are helping to achieve that, making the UK’s lowest-priced supermarket more accessible to even more people.” Giles Hurley, Aldi

Details of job roles available with the supermarket chain are at www.aldirecruitment.co.uk.