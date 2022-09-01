Thousands of youngsters across Staffordshire have taken part in a summer reading challenge.

More than 8,000 schoolchildren aged four to 11 have borrowed six library books on the theme of ‘gadgeteers’.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, libraries chief at Staffordshire County Council, said time was running out for more youngsters to complete their literary efforts.

“The summer reading challenge is always a big hit with our young readers and this year’s campaign has been great with over 8,000 children signing up. “Children have until 12th September to complete the challenge and for them to collect their certificate and medal from their local library. “Remember, they can listen to audio books, read novels or even read to a younger brother or sister – it all counts. “I would like to say a huge well done to everyone who has completed the challenge. If you haven’t there’s still time. “It’s a great scheme, well worth doing and it really helps to encourage a lifetime of reading for pleasure.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

People can find out more about the summer reading challenge by calling into their local library or at www.staffordshire.gov.uk/libraries.