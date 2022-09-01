Time is running out for people to nominate councillors in Lichfield and Burntwood for a national award.

The Local Government Information Unit (LGIU) and fund manager CCLA are hosting the annual Cllr Awards which aims to celebrate those who go “above and beyond for their communities”.

Among the categories are community champion, leader of the year and young councillor.

Nominations can be made online by 7th September. The shortlist will then be announced at the end of the month.

Jonathan Carr-West, chief executive of LGIU, said:

“From how our towns look to the home care we receive and the funding of much valued community projects, the work of councillors is felt across all of our lives on a daily basis. “Councillors and councils are key to keeping the machinery of everyday life going, ensuring the most vulnerable in the community are looked after and making sure the places where we live and work are thriving, safe and inclusive. “Much of the work done by elected members is behind the scenes, which is why we created the Cllr Awards back in 2010. So that every year we can take time to recognise this work and celebrate their achievements. “Our local democracy and our local democratic structures are stronger because of our councillors. “We look forward to seeing a record number of nominations this year and getting to know the many inspiring stories behind them.” Jonathan Carr-West

The winners will be decided by a panel of judges made up of senior councillors and officers from across the sector.

People can make nominations online.