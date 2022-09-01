Two men have been arrested following a burglary in Lichfield.

Police were called to premises off Conduit Street just after 1am today (1st September).

Officers found empty cash bags on the floor.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“Two men had been seen getting into a black BMW following the theft.

“Officers then stopped a vehicle at around 2.40am on Penmire Grove, Walsall. An axe, screwdriver and gloves were seized.

“A 30-year-old man from Wolverhampton was arrested on suspicion of burglary with intent to steal and going equipped for burglary.

“A 45-year-old man, also from Wolverhampton, was arrested on suspicion of burglary with intent to steal, driving a motor vehicle dangerously, failing to stop a vehicle when required by a constable and theft of a motor vehicle.”



“Both remain in police custody while inquiries continue.”

