Activists who have set up a protest camp in Shenstone say they will not leave until a nearby factory is closed.

Members of Palestine Action have been occupying woodland near the UAV Engines site on Lynn Lane for the past six days.

The campaigners say engines made at the site are used in Israeli military drones manufactured by Elbit Systems.

They have now set up the camp in trees and have been joined by members of the South Staffs Palestine Solidarity group.

A spokesperson for Palestine Action said:

“In less than a week we’ve had several dozen protestors and supporters join in the struggle to shut Elbit down in Shenstone. “As Palestine Action, we’ve seen this kind of support all across the country, whether it was in Leicester, where 500 turned up in support of our activists, or in Manchester, where weekly protests accompanied direct action in forcing the closure of Elbit Ferranti. “It’s quite clear that the people want Elbit gone from their streets – it’s time to pack your bags and leave.” Palestine Action spokesperson

“Permanent presence of activists”

Palestine Action supporters in Shenstone

The creation of the camp is the latest action by the group in a bid to disrupt work at the factory.

“Protest camps as a tactic are new to Palestine Action, made possible by a growth in membership and support. “The permanent presence of activists on site will mean Israel’s largest arms company is struck at from all angles – including the usual direct action. “The addition of supporters and protestors joining in the struggle has been a welcome addition for the activists, who intend to to hold the ground until site closure. “It was direct action that forced the company to abandon both a factory and a headquarters – and UAV Engines will be no different, with activists seeking permanent closure.” Palestine Action spokesperson

An Elbit Systems spokesperson told Lichfield Live: