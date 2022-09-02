Chasetown’s FA Cup journey continues this weekend when they travel to Stone Old Alleynians.

The Scholars booked their place in the first round qualifying stage with a narrow win over Coleshill Town.

Mark Swann’s men have failed to win any of their league games since that encounter, drawing two and losing one.

But they will hope to write a new chapter in their FA Cup history when they make the trip to Stone tomorrow (3rd September).

Kick off at their Midland Football League Premier Division opponent’s Kings Park home is at 3pm. Admission is £8 adults, £5 concessions and free for under 16s.