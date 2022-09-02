Lichfield City will be hoping to continue both their FA Cup journey and their unbeaten start to the season in all competitions when they face Stourport Swifts this weekend.

Ivor Green’s men have seen off Belper United and Bugbrooke St Michaels to reach the first qualifying round of the competition.

They’ll take on fellow Midland Football League Premier Division outfit Stourport Swifts tomorrow (3rd September) at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium.

City’s opponents have won one, drawn one and lost two of their four league outings so far this season, but they have seen off Racing Club Warwick and Hereford Pegasus in the FA Cup to set up their clash with Lichfield.

Kick-off tomorrow is at 3pm. Admission is £7 and £5 concessions.