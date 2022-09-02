A choir made up of health staff will star in a free concert at Lichfield Cathedral.

The Derby and Burton Hospitals Staff Wellbeing Choir will perform at 2pm on 8th October.

A Choral Forest is billed as a chance to “reflect on the past two years of the pandemic and to celebrate the power of music and art to heal”.

A spokesperson said:

“The concert will take place amidst an exhibition of beautiful hand-drawn tree sculptures in a art installation by E J Lance.

“The work was inspired by poetry and pictures shared by our NHS staff during the pandemic.

“Each of the five trees in the forest stands over two metres tall and is designed to reflect each of our five hospital sites.

“The whole ‘forest’ of trees will be on display in the cathedral from 12th September.”