Police are hunting vandals who caused £1,000 worth of damage at a social club in Barton-under-Needwood.

The incident happened between 3pm and 6pm on 30th August at the premises off Efflinch Lane.

Graffiti was sprayed on the walls and light fittings were pulled out.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“Officers are currently reviewing CCTV footage of the area around the time the damage took place.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting incident number 859 of 30th August.