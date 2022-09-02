Plans to demolish a Lichfield bungalow and replace it with a new property have been rejected.

The new four bedroom home had been proposed for the land at Quarry Hills Lane.

A planning statement said the derelict bungalow had been unoccupied for around seven years and would be “uneconomically and physically beyond renovation or repair”.

But objections were raised by Lichfield City Council about potential overdevelopment of the site.

Lichfield District Council’s planning department said the scheme would not be given the go-ahead due in part to the loss of a building considered to be “inspired by arts and crafts design” and a “unique style of property within the area”.

“The proposal would be an incongruous form of development that would cause harm to the setting of the adjacent listed building by virtue of its design, scale or massing. “It would result in the loss of the existing bungalow which, due to its design, is considered to be a non-designated heritage asset. There are no demonstrable public benefits of the proposal that would outweigh the harm resulting from the loss of the designated heritage asset.” Planning decision notice

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.