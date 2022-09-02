The frontman of a Coldplay tribute act says audiences at the Lichfield Garrick will get to experience the best of the hit band.

Coldplace will be on the city stage on 2nd October.

Their new show will utilise lasers, video and confetti canons to help bring the latest Coldplay album – Music of the Spheres to life alongside the band’s iconic hits.

Shane Crofts, lead singer with Coldplace, said:

“We love the new Coldplay look with their illuminous graphics and planetary system, and are really enjoying re-creating their show. “The whole story surrounding the new album and Coldplay’s vision of The Spheres and Kaotica is fascinating, and one which we’ve loved exploring. “We can’t wait for you audiences to see our interpretation of Coldplay’s world – expect to be blown away whilst enjoying the classic Coldplay anthems.” Shane Crofts, Coldplace

Coldplace trailer

Tickets can be booked online via the Lichfield Garrick website.