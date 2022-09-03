An award-winning photographer will kick off the new season of events and activities at Lichfield Camera Club.

Dave Fieldhouse will discuss techniques and images on the theme of urban and street photography at a talk at Lichfield Methodist Church on 14th September.

A spokesperson said:

“Dave trained as an engineer, only picking up a camera at the age of 39 and is mostly self taught. “But in a relatively short time he has established himself as an outstanding photographer whose work has been recognised with awards in the prestigious competitions such Landscape Photographer of the Year, International Garden Photographer of the Year and British Wildlife Photographer of the Year. “Dave also regularly contributes to photography and outdoor pursuits magazines. “The session on 14th September is open to anyone interested in developing their photography skills, whether beginner or experienced photographer.” Lichfield Camera Club spokesperson

For more details visit the Lichfield Camera Club website.