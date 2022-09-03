A new member of the senior leadership team has been appointed at Lichfield District Council.

Lizzie Barton will take up the role of assistant director for customer, residents and business at the local authority.

She joins from South Derbyshire District Council where she was head of customer services.

It makes a return to Lichfield District Council for Lizzie, who had previously had responsibility for areas such as communications, tourism and the development of a business improvement district.

“It’s been fantastic coming back to Lichfield District Council and seeing all the work taking place to modernise and transform the way we operate and deliver services.. “I’m really looking forward to helping the team to simplify the way we serve our customers, making it as easy as possible to self-serve and making sure customers know what to expect from us and how to get in touch if they need extra help and support. “Our services should be easy to access, deliver what we promise, and satisfy the needs of our residents and businesses, and I’m looking forward to playing a part in making this happen.” Lizzie Barton

Her new appointment is part of a restructure of the senior leadership team under chief executive Simon Fletcher.

It will also see Anthony Thomas appointed as assistant director for finance and commissioning after more than three decades with the council

Simon said: