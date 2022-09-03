A new Post Office format is being trialled at a Burntwood outlet.

The SBT Convenience Store on Bells Lane will utilise the new Drop and Collect service from 8th September.

Katherine Scutt, propositions manager at the Post Office, said the format was being trialled as part of a partnership with Payzone.

“We are committed to ensuring our network continues to develop to meet evolvin customer demand. One of the ways we’re doing this is to trial an additional branch format on a small scale before we look at any wider introduction in the network. “The new, lighter branch format offers our postmasters and retail partners greater opportunity to adapt their business to suit their needs and the needs of local customers. “At SBT Convenience Store it will offer Post Office services from a handheld device, offering access for customers to bill payments and prepaid parcel collections and returns.” Katherine Scutt, Post Office

Some services – such as personal and business banking – will not be available at the store.

For more details visit the Post Office website.