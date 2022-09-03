A housing development in Streethay will be served by a bus service for the first time next week.

The X12 Flyer will call at the Roman Heights development from Monday (5th September).

A spokesperson for operator Midland Classic said:

“Buses from Burton will continue to divert due to the A38 exit slip road closure via Cappers Lane and then turn right back towards Streethay. “Services will then operate via Thompson Way, Yoxall Road, Oak Way then via A5127 Trent Valley Road into Lichfield. “Towards Burton buses will operate via A5127 Trent Valley Road, Oak Road, Yoxall Road, Thompson Way then straight onto the A38 to Burton. “Additional buses will run in the mornings and afternoons and also a brand new hourly Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday service.” Midland Classic spokesperson

For more details including the full timetable visit the Midland Classic website.