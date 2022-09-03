People using chimneys or log burners in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to ensure their appliances are well maintained.
Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said more people were expected to turn to alternative ways to heat their homes this winter due to the continuing increase in energy prices.
But they are using Chimney Fire Safety Week to warn of the risks of using unswept chimneys and inappropriate items as fuel.
Deputy Chief Fire Officer Glynn Luznyj said:
“It may seem strange to be encouraging people to get their chimneys swept at this time of year, however the idea is to get a sweep booked in now ahead of needing to use it when temperatures drop.
“Chimney fires can be devastating as well as life threatening, but by having regular inspections and cleaning, these fires can be prevented.
“There are also some other simple safety precautions to take which are ensuring you have working smoke alarms and a carbon monoxide alarm too due to these kinds of fires needing appropriate ventilation.
“It doesn’t take a lot of effort but it could potentially save your life and your family’s life.”Glynn Luznyj, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service
Our volunteers moderated 919 comments in the last 30 days. Say thanks with a coffee.