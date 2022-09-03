People using chimneys or log burners in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to ensure their appliances are well maintained.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said more people were expected to turn to alternative ways to heat their homes this winter due to the continuing increase in energy prices.

But they are using Chimney Fire Safety Week to warn of the risks of using unswept chimneys and inappropriate items as fuel.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Glynn Luznyj said: