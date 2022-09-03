Stars from some of TV’s best-loved comedy shows will be share backstage tales at the Lichfield Garrick.

Hi-De-Hi’s Jeffrey Holland will be joined by Allo Allo star Sue Hodge, Fawlty Towers’ April Walker and Judy Buxton who starred in Rising Damp and The Likely Lads.

The Best of British TV Comedy show, hosted by Debbie Hudd, will be in Lichfield on 30th September.

A spokesperson said:

“With the screening of some rare TV comedy moments and an opportunity to ask the questions you’ve always wanted to, prepare for some hilarious backstage stories and great laughs in a fascinating golden celebration of some of the greatest TV comedy moments of all time.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £25 and can be booked online.