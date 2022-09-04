A community group in Burntwood is launching a regular friendship walk for local women.

The Burntwood Be A Friend group will host the first event from 10am to midday on 22nd September.

The group will head off from St Anne’s Church for the walk.

A spokesperson said:

“This is a walk for all ages and fitness abilities. “The walks are free and fun with participants made very welcome.” Burntwood Be A Friend spokesperson

For more details visit the Burntwood Be A Friend Facebook page.