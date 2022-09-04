A community group in Burntwood is launching a regular friendship walk for local women.
The Burntwood Be A Friend group will host the first event from 10am to midday on 22nd September.
The group will head off from St Anne’s Church for the walk.
A spokesperson said:
“This is a walk for all ages and fitness abilities.
“The walks are free and fun with participants made very welcome.”Burntwood Be A Friend spokesperson
For more details visit the Burntwood Be A Friend Facebook page.
