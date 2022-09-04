An event in Lichfield this month will focus on environmental issues.

EcoFest is being held at Lichfield Methodist Church from 10am to 4pm on 24th September as part of the Great Big Green Week initiative.

The event will see talks on a range of issues, including electric vehicles, reducing food waste, improving home energy efficiency and protecting local ecology.

There will also be a repair cafe and crafts activities.

For more details visit www.transitionlichfield.org.uk.