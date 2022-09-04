Lichfield City will face a replay after a last gasp penalty denied them an FA Cup win over Stourport Swifts.

Ivor Green’s men fell behind early on but then levelled through Ethan Muckley.

Sub Kyran Rico Hamilton looked to have sealed the win seven minutes from time, but a spot kick from Martin Slevin in the fourth minute of stoppage time means they’ll have to try again to progress.

The result does mean City remain unbeaten so far this season, despite the late frustration.

Stourport started the game brightly as they forced several corners in the early stages. They went in front when Jack Bailey capitalised on some neat work on the left to fire home from ten yards.

Lichfield began to get into the game after the goal with Scott Goodby having a shot saved, before the City man showed his value at the other end by smuggling away a loose ball after a good save from James Beeson.

The leveller came when Muckley continued his bright early season form to volley home just after the half-hour mark.

Beeson was having a busier afternoon than he might have liked in the City goal as he produced a fingertip save to push an effort around the post.

Stourport were given a chance to go back in front in the second half when Lewi Burnside was penalised for a push in the box, but Beeson was on hand to deny Swifts from the resulting penalty.

Cameron Dunn then saw an effort saved while Kyle Patterson headed wide as Lichfield tried to rally.

But man of the match Beeson again came to their rescue with an excellent save from point blank range.

Both sides were going in search of a likely winner with Muckley denied by a save from visiting keeper Josh Bishop and Stourport sending an effort just past the post at the other end.

Sub Hamilton looked to have netted the winner eight minutes from the end when he turned on the edge of the box before rifling into the bottom corner.

Bishop then made a double save to deny Sam Fitzgerald and Dunn as City looked to put the game beyond doubt.

But there was late drama in stoppage time when Burnside was again penalised for a foul in the box. This time Beeson could do nothing to keep the penalty from Slevin.

The two sides will now try again in a replay on Tuesday (6th September)