The Lichfield Players are returning to the stage in the city with their production of A Dangerous Corner.

JB Priestley’s story follows Robert and Freda who are entertaining at their country house when a chance remark by a guest reveals an undiscovered tangle of clandestine relationships and dark secrets.

The show will run from 27th September to 1st October at the Lichfield Garrick.

Director Phil Shaw said:

“I think this is a play that was ahead of its time, with a range of social and personal issues which must have caused quite a stir back in 1932. These are as relevant today as they were when Priestley wrote it. “All of the characters have secrets and for various reasons have told each other lies. One by one these secrets are revealed, leading the audience to wonder whether there has been a suicide – or a murder. And if a murder, who is responsible and why? “We have a very experienced cast for this exciting and gripping production and I am confident they will do it justice. “Don’t miss this exciting play which also has another surprising twist towards the end.” Phil Shaw, The Lichfield Players

Tickets start at £16 and can be booked via the Lichfield Garrick website.