Luke Yates was the hero as Chasetown FC booked their place in the next round of the FA Cup with a 1-0 victory at Stone Old Alleynians.

It was their first ever win at the King’s Park stadium, having lost twice when previous occupants Meir KA played at the venue in the 1990s.

The Scholars welcomed back striker Joey Butlin to the bench after an injury-disrupted start to his season.

Chasetown had the lion’s share of the opening quarter in terms of possession but were unable to get a clear sight of goal.

Stone were denied by a last ditch Oli Hayward tackle that needed to be inch perfect to avoid conceding a spot kick.

Chasetown continued to press and Luke Yates’ deflected shot was tipped over by Oliver Hawkins.

But Old Alleynians almost took a shock lead when a flick on fell to Sam Wilson who struck the crossbar while Jack Bowater’s rebound was saved.

Chasetown kept knocking at the door and when Yates’ shot was blocked, Botfield drilled the ball across the six yard box just ahead of an unmarked Letford.

Substitute Jack Langston then tried his luck from an Edwards’ corner.

Man of the match Yates drew a foul on the edge of the penalty area and Langston saw the resulting kick saved by the legs of Hawkins.

Fifteen minutes from the end, the Scholars finally made the breakthrough as Edwards’ corner was headed home by Yates.

Langston had the ball in the net but it was ruled out for offside, while at the other end Ryan Wynter was imperious breaking up anything Stone could offer.