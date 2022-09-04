A service in Alrewas will remember those who served in the Greek campaign during World War Two.

It will take place at the National Memorial Arboretum on 10th September.

A spokesperson said:

“The Brotherhood of Veterans of the 1941 Greek Campaign will be hosting a service to commemorate the 81st anniversary of the surrender of the Allied forces at Kalamata in Southern Greece.”

The service will take place at 11.30am.