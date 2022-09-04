Plans for more than 70 new homes on land in Armitage that had previously been part of the Rugeley Power Station site have been put forward.

Persimmon Homes is seeking outline consent for up to 75 properties on “vacant scrubland” to the north of Priory Avenue which is to the west of housing built by the developer within the past 20 years.

Hundreds of new houses are already earmarked for the former power station site.

A planning statement said:

“Outline planning permission was originally granted for the residential development of the south-eastern part of the former Rugeley Power Station in 2005. This application included the current application site. “Indicatively the part of the site where the housing is now proposed was identified in the masterplan as part of the open space, although this part of the site was not included in the subsequent reserved matters application. “This part of the site serves no particular function and it is essentially a leftover piece of land that did not come forward under the reserved matters applications from the original Persimmon Homes scheme.” Planning statement

Around 21 affordable homes are proposed as part of the development.

“This equates to a total affordable housing provision of 28%. “Of the 21 affordable homes proposed, 15 are to be social rented homes and five are to be intermediate housing (29%). “While it is accepted that there are a number of aspects that will require further clarification at the reserved matters stage it is clear that the current proposal will provide an appropriate range, both in terms of tenure and property type, of high-quality affordable housing.” Planning statement

But an objector to the plans said building on the plot would have an impact.